Final year Microbiology student of the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, Salaudeen Waliu, has opened up on why he assaulted his female lecturer and supervisor, Zakariyau.

Recall that Salaudeen, who is popularly known as Captain Walz, was arrested after he beat the lecturer to a coma last Thursday, November 11.

Speaking to a team of University Campus journalists, UCJIIorin, the student said he assaulted the lecturer because she refused to help wave his mandatory SIWES scheme which he couldn’t do due to unforeseen circumstances.

The student also claimed that he had a dream where he saw his Level Adviser plotting against him along with Mrs Zakariyau and other people.

Before then, he claimed to have met her over the same issue numerous times, all of which had led to negative responses.

“Thursday was the day I had a lot on my mind and I went to her again,” said Waliu.

Mrs Zakariyau, however, did not give him a desirable response and had ordered him to leave her office.

“I got angry, I don’t know what came over me, I started arguing and she told me to leave her office if not, she will get angry. I told her if I am not going to leave the office, what is she going to do? Then she threw a mug at me which injured me and I started beating her.”

Waliu made it known that Mrs Zakariyau did not fight back as he knows she cannot fight him back so he went on to beat her and later dragged her out of her office to continue the beating.

“I dragged her out and she ran. I chased and kept beating her before people came. I tried to run but was later caught by the school security,” said Waliu.

The student claimed that months before the incident, he was arrested and locked up for two months in Lagos which warranted his inability to attend the SIWES.

Explaining his ordeal, Walz told the UCJ team that he had gone to Allen Avenue in Ikeja, Lagos State, to meet a friend for the first time. He was waiting for the friend when he felt the urge to urinate.

“I urinated near a car parked by drainage and challenged by one of the workers there. I was then accused of being a thief and was not allowed to explain myself before a mob descended,” he explained.

“I was severely beaten and handed over to the police which led to my detention for two months,” he explained.

Waliu said after the whole unfortunate incident in Lagos, he approached Mrs Zakariyau to explain to her about the stress he has been going through but Mrs Zakariyau had told him there is no help to offer, except he joined the next set which would result in an extra year.



Prior to now, Waliu is said to have gone after his Level Adviser with the intent of “teaching him a lesson”.

He confirmed this, blaming a dream where he saw his LA plotting against him along with Mrs Zakariyau and other people.

“I was actually looking for my LA to challenge him and ask what are you plotting against me,” he added.

ALSO READ:



Adeleye Isaac, General Secretary of the Student Union said the Union was aware of the ugly incident, but they’ve not had the opportunity to meet the student due to his transfer to the F-division police unit, but Waliu has been returned back to the University security unit.

“The guy must have acted under the influence of drug, which their administration totally condemns such.” and used the medium to tell the student populace to say no to usage of harm and abuse drugs.

Meanwhile, Mrs Zakariyau has been discharged from the University clinic after receiving treatment.