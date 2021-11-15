A student at the University of Ilorin in Nigeria has been detained by the police after accusations he beat up a female lecturer.
Police say the student had gone to see the supervisor over his final year project work when a disagreement ensued.
He allegedly attacked the lecturer who sustained a head injury and went into a coma.
The lecturer is being treated at an undisclosed hospital while the student is being held in police custody.
The university’s spokesman Kunle Akogun confirmed the incident in a statement shared with local media on Sunday.
He said the lecturer was recovering well.