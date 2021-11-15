Ghana’s representatives, Hasaacas Ladies, will face Morocco giants, ASFAR in the ongoing maiden semi-final of the CAF Women’s Champions League today.

ASFAR club, which finished second in Group B ahead of Rivers Angels FC, will slug it out with the Ghanaian side at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

The Hasacaas Ladies have been splendid after putting up a brilliant performance to top their Group A by bagging seven solid points along with eight goals in the competition.

Briefing the media prior to the clash, Coach Yussif Basigi said the ladies were composed for the game and that their ultimate goal is to win and qualify to the next phase.

“The mood in the camp is good as there are no injuries and the ladies are fully prepared for the task today,” Yusif Basigi told CAFOnline.

Hasaacas Ladies will be looking to grab a win to progress to the finals of the maiden competition at 14:00 GMT today.