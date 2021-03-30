Fella Makafui has shared a cute video of her daughter on social media with her followers to show how beautiful she has become.

Island Frimpong, as she is affectionately called, received accolades on social media after her mum’s video captured her praising her.

Celebrities such as Moesha Boduong, Feli Nuna and Mzbel couldn’t conceal their joy and poured in sweet words to celebrate the daughter of rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal.

MORE:

Many, who commented under the post, didn’t leave out the resemblance between Island and her mother.

Check out the video below: