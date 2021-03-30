Two persons are in the grips of the Worawora police in the Oti Region for allegedly buying ammunition and possessing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemps.

Police sources indicated that 181 rounds of G-3 ammunition and 16 wraps of the suspected Indian hemps have so far been retrieved from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Godwin Kpodo Agbevitor who is a landlord and Samuel Agbeshi alias Adah Emma.

A statement, signed by the regional Public Relations Officer, ASP John Nchor, said the two were arrested at Kwamekrom Abdulkordzi as a result of police-public cooperation.

Read the full statement below: