Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng, has said the Black Stars can end the country’s 38 years trophyless jinx in Cameroon.

Ghana, a four-time Africa champion, has failed to win Africa’s prestigious tournament since 1982.

However, the team has come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but failed to lift the trophy.

Following the appointment of CK Akonnor as the head coach of the Black Stars, the leadership of the Ghana Football Association has tasked the 47-year-old to end the country’s trophy drought.

And securing qualification for the tournament, Opeele Boateng, who is a former Black Starlets assistant coach, believes Ghana can only clinch the trophy with unity and the needed support for CK Akonnor.

“For me, CK Akonnor has done well by getting the qualification done against South Africa and I think it was the best thing,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“If he [Akonnor] should be in Europe, he would have been hailed for that performance against South Africa but we are not seeing that here.

“I watched the team against Sao Tome and I think we have a good team that is capable of winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“We have Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey, Ayew brothers, Samuel Owusu, Mubarak Wakaso among other players who can really compete for the trophy.

“Playing in Cameroon is an advantage for Ghana because we have never lost a game in Cameroon. Asante Kotoko went there and secured a 3-1 win in their Africa campaign.

“I am convinced that if CK Akonnor gets the needed support and the players unite ahead of the competition I can assure you that Ghana can win the trophy and I strongly believe that,” he added.

The Black Stars finished their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers as group winners with 13 points.

The Black Stars exited at the quarterfinals in the last edition held in Egypt.