Photos of Nigerian singer Davido kissing 22-year-old Mya Yafai has hit the internet and generated a buzz online.

The Nigerian singer was first linked with the American Instagram model earlier this month.

In new photos, Davido and Mya, who is rapper Young M.A’s ex-girlfriend, were pictured getting cozy, including one where they are seen sharing a French kiss at a party in the United States.

The photos made Davido’s child’s mother, Chioma Rowland, trend on Twitter as people share their opinions about Davido’s new-found love.

Just a few weeks ago, the singer was filmed holding hands with the model which further sparked speculations about his relationship with his fiance Chioma.

Davido proposed to Chioma back in 2019 and later that year, they welcomed a baby boy together.

