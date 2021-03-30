More than two hundred electrical and home appliance shops have been demolished at Opera Square in the Accra Central Business District by unidentified persons.

Big and small shops were all leveled when the Ghana News Agency visited the Square, Monday noon.

Mr Kwadwo Wiafe, an electrical shop owner, said they were not informed about any such exercise.

“We just came here this morning to find our shops destroyed and till now we don’t know those who are behind it,” he said.

Mr Wiafe appealed to government to intervene and investigate the incident.

Mr Hassan Mubarak, another trader who had his shop razed, said he suspected the demolition was done to evacuate them from the area.

The GNA gathered that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is investigating the occurrence.