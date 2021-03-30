Apart from avocado oil being a great tool for cooking tasty and healthy foods, it is also an excellent source of antioxidants, essential fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins.

We all know the endless culinary benefits of avocado oil. But have you ever considered using this superfood to solve some of your beauty needs?

Avocado oil can be directly applied to your skin or mixed with your favourite beauty products. Here’s why you need to apply this powerful oil to your skin:

Prevents and treats acne

When left on for short periods of time and rinsed off with warm water, avocado oil can keep skin hydrated without leaving an oily residue. This may reduce the risk of acne.

Avocado oil also has anti-inflammatory effects, which can help to reduce the redness and inflammation associated with acne.

Reduces signs of ageing

The first signs of ageing usually appear on the skin. Some studies have shown that consuming healthful fats, such as those found in avocados, can help the skin to retain its elasticity.

However, researchers have yet to address whether applying avocado oil to the skin has the same effect.

Moisturizes and nourishes

Avocado oil is a great moisturizer which needs adds so much plump to your skin and traps moisture, which can help your skin repair from the inside out.

It contains potassium, lecithin, and many other nutrients that can nourish and moisturize the skin. The outermost layer of skin, known as the epidermis, easily absorbs these nutrients, which also help to form new skin.

Treats sunburned skin

The antioxidants in avocado oil may help to ease the symptoms of a sunburn. According to a 2011 review, the vitamin E, beta-carotene, vitamin D, protein, lecithin, and essential fatty acids in the oil can support healing and soothe the skin.