Former President Jerry John Rawlings, in the early hours of Friday, July 24, 2020, paid his respects to former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Mr Rawlings is said to have arrived at the ‘Asomdwee’ Park in Accra around 6:30 am.

This was during a brief ceremony of wreath-laying to commemorate the eighth anniversary of Prof Mills’ demise on July 24, 2012, while serving as President of Ghana.

Taking to Twitter, Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, shared photos which captured Mr Rawlings at the ceremony.

