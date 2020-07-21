Late former President John Evans Atta Mills is restless, former aide, Koku Anyidoho, has revealed.

His pain and anguish, he explained is because of the sorry state of his final resting place, Asomdwe Park in Accra.

The former Director of Communications at the presidency said the late President Mills wants his tomb to be a memorial in his honour.

“A country that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for; Atta Mills is restless because of the state of Asomdwe Park,” he stated in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

ALSO READ:

Though the Asomdwe Park has seen a major facelift, Mr Anyidoho said the late President wants a monument to be built in his honour.

“Every year I beg for money for the tomb to be painted because I refuse to allow President Mills to sleep in filth,” he opined.

Mr Anyidoho charged all those who benefited from the benevolence of the late President Mills to contribute their quota to honour his memory.