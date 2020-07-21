A man, who was confronted by his wife over condoms she had found in his possession, told her he fills them with water and kicks to burst them for fun.

Evelyn Dery discovered 11 pieces of the latex materials she suspected had been hidden by Julius Obomeh a month ago.

When she inspected them days later the number had dropped to five.

She recounted the incident to Mama Effe on Obra on Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

The woman said the condom first dropped from his pocket but he quickly picked it up and discounted it as a pain killer.

Later, when she found out, Mr Obomeh, who is a mason, told her they were given to her by a nurse he had worked for.

However, upon interrogation when the numbers dropped, he said: “I don’t use it for anything untoward. Sometimes I fill them with water and kick to burst them.”