An Accra High Court has dismissed an application by lawyers for Kennedy Agyapong to halt the defamation trial before it.

Mr Agyapong and his lawyers filed an appeal to challenge a decision by the judge to sustain an objection raised by lawyers for Anas Aremeyaw Anas during cross examination of Mr Anas’ lawful attorney.

Lawyers for Mr Agyapong asked Mr Anas’ lawful attorney to mention the number of people in the ‘who watches the watchman’ documentary video. But, lawyers for Mr Anas raised an objection on grounds that the question is irrelevant and unfair for a person to mention how many people are in a video from memory, more especially when he was not the one who produced the documentary.

READ ALSO:

I was held in America over Ahmed Suale’s murder – Kennedy Agyapong reveals

Exposing politicians at ‘a time like this’ will… – Anas ‘defends’ exclusion of govt officials in latest expose’

Full judgement: Kweku Baako vrs Kennedy Agyapong

The judge agreed with the objection and asked lawyers for Mr Agyapong to ask another question. But lawyers for Mr Agyapong said they could not ask any other question unless Mr Anas’ lawful attorney answers that question.

Following that, they filed an Appeal at the Court of Appeal and also filed an application for stay of proceedings.

But, the Court today, July 21, 2020 dismissed the application on grounds that Mr Agyapong and his lawyers failed to raise any exceptional circumstances under which the trial should be stayed. The judge ordered them to continue with their cross examination.

The court further awarded a cost of GHC1, 500.00 against Mr Agyapong.

The case has been adjourned to October 30, 2020.