Former Dutch international with Ghanaian descent, George Boateng, has tipped Kudus Mohammed to make a huge impact following his move to Ajax.

The 19-year-old prospect joined the Dutch Eredivisie side from FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish topflight.

After completing his nine million euros move to the club, Boateng, who played for Feyenoord in the Dutch topflight believes the former Right to Dreams youngster will make a huge impact in Europe with his potential.

“Over the years, Ajax have shown interest in young players and for Kudus Mohammed to join the club, then he has a huge potential,” he exclusively told Asempa FM.

“The coaches at the club will work on him and teach him the tactical side of the game and positioning during games.

“The Dutch use the mind to play and not your strength and I hope Kudus adapt at the club quickly.

“With the move to Ajax, Kudus in the next year or two will become a huge star in European football,” Boateng, who is now the head coach of Aston Villa U-18 added.

Kudus scored on his debut for Black Stars against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium during the Cup of Nations qualifiers in Ghana’s 2:0 win.

Oti Akenteng, Didi Dramani and C.K. Akonnor have all tipped Kudus to make an impact in the Dutch league.

Kudus turns 20 next month.