Actress and television presenter, Efia Odo, has descended on those who mocked her for not receiving a car on her birthday.
She celebrated her birthday a few days ago. People were actually anticipating that she will get a car on her birthday.
Due to this, some social media trolls decided to shade and tease her but the outspoken actress won’t let them go free without giving them a piece of her mind.
The actress took to her Twitter Page to call out on those who mocked her for not getting a car.
She tweeted: “I didn’t get a car on my birthday. But if I did, y’all would have been the same people to say that I fucked for it…”
I didn’t get a car for my birthday but if I did y’all would’ve been the same people saying that I had to fuck for it. It’s so sad that y’all worship material things to the core that of someone doesn’t have it you make fun of them. Pathetic miserable people.— efiaodo (@efiaodo1) July 21, 2020