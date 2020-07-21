Actress and television presenter, Efia Odo, has descended on those who mocked her for not receiving a car on her birthday.

She celebrated her birthday a few days ago. People were actually anticipating that she will get a car on her birthday.

Due to this, some social media trolls decided to shade and tease her but the outspoken actress won’t let them go free without giving them a piece of her mind.

The actress took to her Twitter Page to call out on those who mocked her for not getting a car.

She tweeted: “I didn’t get a car on my birthday. But if I did, y’all would have been the same people to say that I fucked for it…”

