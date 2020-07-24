Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei, has jokingly asked former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, to behave over a comment the latter posted on social media.

It all started when a twitter user posted a video of an auto sprayer who happens to be a woman.

The tweep indicated Madam Esther, who is an auto sprayer at Nkawkaw, Ghana, has been in the industry for over 10 years.

He noted there weren’t many female sprayers in the industry when she started but with determination, she is now a master and still working even being pregnant.

The video got so many reactions from well-wishers with some describing her as a brave woman who never gives up even in her state.

Commenting on the video, Mr Benjamin said if Madam Esther wants more work he knows someone who likes to spray-paint his cars.

His reaction, however, caught the attention of Mrs Osei, who asked the former British High Commissioner to Ghana to rather praise the woman.

She wrote: “Jon, behave! With a smiley emoji.”

Check out the conversation below: