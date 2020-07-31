At least four senior high school students have been confirmed dead after second cycle institutions in the country were re-opened for academic work.

Schools reported to have lost a student since the reopening include; KNUST SHS, Anglo SHS, Mamfe Methodist Girls’ SHS and Oyoko Methodist SHS in the Eastern Region.

Reports have it that the second year female student, whose name is not yet known, was writing her Literature in English exams when she collapsed.

She complained of abdominal pains for about three days, Accra-based radio station, Starr FM reported.

The General Arts student was held at the school’s sickbay where she was treated and cleared to participate in the end-of-term exams.

The student was expected to be on vacation, starting today, Friday July 31.

The causes of the death of these students are reported not to be related to Covid-19, but there however, are some doubts about that.

At least 375,000 final year students are back in school to write their West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination.

More than 180,000 second-year students on the Gold Track also returned to wirite their promotional examinations.