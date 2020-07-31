The identity of the Ghanaian dance group that featured in Beyonce’s ‘Already’ music video has been disclosed.

Following the release the video, it has emerged that the video did not only feature Shatta Wale but also a Ghanaian dance group.

The official video, which was released on Thursday has captured a group of dancers who showed great energy with their dancing skills.

The group has been identified as one of Ghana’s reigning dance champions from the Dance With A Purpose Academy (DWP) headed by one Dance God, Llyod and Afro Beast.

The group, shortly after the release of the ‘Black is King’ video, shared snippets of their dance video, urging fans to watch it.

The video has since garnered massive views and reactions.

Watch DWP Academy’s video below: