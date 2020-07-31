Ghanaian television and radio personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, has showered praises on Shatta Wale after he was made the face of American pop star, Beyonce’s latest movie.

Taking to her Twitter page, Delay described Shatta Wale as “a King sitting on his throne”, adding that he has defied odds and naysayers to rise up to his calling as a Dancehall artiste.

Her comment comes after Shatta Wale was made the face of the “Black Is King Movie”.

The Black Is King film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Check out her post: