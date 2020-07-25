As announced, the video for Shatta Wale’s greatest collaboration with American ‘idol’ Beyoncé, has dropped and fans cannot keep mute.

A leaked snippet video of ‘Already‘, as the track was titled, has made waves on social media, and reactions garnered have sent the development to top trends.

The video portrayed Shatta Wale as a ‘mighty’ king on his throne with his ‘African Queen’ Beyoncé complementing his reign.

The music video is a part of a Disney movie production to capitalise on Africanism, and a collaboration with many African artistes did the trick.

Moments after the video hit social media, Shatta Wale’s fans have become extra proud of his efforts in raising the flags of Ghana high.

Meanwhile, the full video is expected to hit the internet by the end of July.

While expressing joy over the achievement, it has also become an opportunity to troll ‘rivals’ in the music industry.

Watch video and read some comments below:

