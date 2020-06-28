Worldwide music queen Beyonce has announced the release of her Black is King movie.

The movie is said to be a compilation of songs of the American singer including those on which she featured others.

Thus, the music video with her ‘Already’ song with Shatta Wale, will also be released.

Beyoncé dropped a trailer of the movie for her fans to anticipate. There are others expected to be featured in the movie including Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, Wizkid, and others around Africa.

Shatta Wale’s fans have reacted to the video and are so proud of him.

Shatta Wale has dominated the headlines with the news of his feature with Beyoncé. This was part of her ‘Lion King Album’ which had other African musicians being featured as well. They included Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, and others.