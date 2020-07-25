Veteran Kumawood actress, Kyeiwaa, is officially off the market as she got hitched in a private engagement ceremony yesterday.

The long-awaited wedding took place in Worcester Massachusetts in the United States of America.

With excitement, she gave a nod to her missing but found rib to confer her the title of Mrs Michael Kissi Asare, till death do them part.

The engagement room sparkled as the radiating bride danced her way to the venue, and the wide smile on her face overshadowed her gorgeous make-up.

The 57-year-old and her husband dazzled in Kente wear which gave them the royal look they deserve for their big day.

Their traditional wedding comes at the back of a bridal shower which was held on March 8 to announce their union.

Meanwhile, this is the second time the actress has got wedded; the first was a five-day marriage back in 2015 which ended on the basis of infidelity.

See photos of their traditional marriage: