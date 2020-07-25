Ghanaian socialite and upcoming actress, Mona Montrage Faiz, popularly known as Hajia4Real, has given fans a hint of who her boyfriend is.

In a new video, Hajia4Real has shown off her purported boyfriend after being tagged as the girlfriend of former President John Maham’s brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

Hajia4Real recently went viral on social media after turning 27 years old and celebrating with a plush party.

The party saw Hajia4Real receiving a brand new Range Rover and Trassacco house as a birthday gift.

READ ALSO:

One of the highlights of the party was the presence of business mogul, Mr Mahama, who was spotted dancing with Shatta Bandle.

Hajia4Real shared the video of her having fun with the young man she described as her bae.

In the video shared on Snapchat, HajiaReal is seen dancing to the music playing in the background.

Moments later, she made a gesture with her and directed attention to the guy who was standing somewhere behind her. The guy then raises to fingers in the air to acknowledge her sign.

While she did not talk in the video, Hajia4Real had the inscription “chilling with bae” written on Snapchat video.

As we all know, bae is a term which is popularly used by young people, especially those on social media, to refer to their boyfriends and girlfriends and thus suggests the duo are in an amorous relationship.