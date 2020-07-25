Hiplife rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and wife, Annica, always find a way to get social media users buzzing with their romantic videos and photos.

Judging from their social media posts, they appear deeply in love with each other, serving as a source of inspiration to young couples.

During their normal workouts, they once again displayed their romantic vibe which was very adorable to watch.

The wife hopped at the back of the hiplife rapper as he was doing press-ups and stayed there for a while till the video ended.

The smiles and happy mood of the couple were just blissful and full of joy.

Video below: