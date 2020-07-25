Hiplife rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and wife, Annica, always find a way to get social media users buzzing with their romantic videos and photos.
Judging from their social media posts, they appear deeply in love with each other, serving as a source of inspiration to young couples.
During their normal workouts, they once again displayed their romantic vibe which was very adorable to watch.
READ ALSO:
The wife hopped at the back of the hiplife rapper as he was doing press-ups and stayed there for a while till the video ended.
The smiles and happy mood of the couple were just blissful and full of joy.
Video below:
View this post on Instagram
I remember when I was young I used to imagine how my wife would look like. I used to even hear her voice in my head , I could even experience our interactions. So when I grew up and I met her I felt she was the one. When I was 14years old I used to see myself performing to thousands of people and even got tired from jumping too many times in my own dream. WE, nobody else but WE create our own future and we do it through imagination. The secret is simple, the universe speaks only one language- FEELING! Don’t let them lie to you, seeing is not believing but FEELING is . So FEEL your dream and watch how quickly it will come to you. #Feeling