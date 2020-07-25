Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, ends the week on a splendid note as she puts her huge curves on display.

The 30-year-old socialite didn’t want to enter the weekend without leaving her traces behind.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video cat-walking while flaunting her shape.

She rocked a side split straight dress with her glamorous makeup in the mix.

She is not shy to flaunt them with pride – after all, it’s her body.

Check it out: