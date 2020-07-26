Residents of three communities at Yeji, the District capital of Pru East District in the Bono East region has been displaced after a heavy downpour.

The communities; Kwayease, Kyerepu and Katakpinji have been submerged in flood, forcing residents to abandon their homes while seeking refuge in other parts of the district.

According to some members of these communities, it is a constant happening in the district, though calls have been made to the authorities.

They are, thus, pleading with the District Chief Executive, Joshua Kweku Abonkra and the Central government to come to their aid.