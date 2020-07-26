The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has ordered that places of worship be opened fully and the duration of church services be extended from one hour to two hours.

The President had placed a ban on the full re-opening of churches as part of measures instituted by the government to control the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

In an address to the nation on Sunday night, the President said the churches must, however, ensure that there is the adherence to safety protocols.

“After further extensive consultation government has decided to open churches and mosque worship for 2 hours. Restriction on Attendance also lifted” he said.

He further added that the churches must make sure that the churches make use of fresh air other than air conditions.