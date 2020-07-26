Striker Jordan Ayew assisted fellow countryman, Jeffery Schlupp in Crystal Palace’s stalemate with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Selhurst Park.

Ayew provided the final touch following a corner kick which saw Schlupp firing home from close range in Palace’s draw on the final day of the English Premier League 2019-20 season.

Tottenham struck first through their captain Harry Kane in the first half as Spurs who sealed an Europa League place on Sunday.

Schlupp scored with an assist from Jordan Ayew in the 53rd minute.

Ayew’s productive campaign ended with an assist to take his tally in goals contributed this season for the Eagles to 12 after hitting nine goals and three assists respectively.

READ ALSO

Despite going eight games without a goal, the Ghanaian attacker finished the season as Palace’s top scorer in the Premier League this term.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian broke fellow countryman Tony Yeboah’s Premier League goals record this season with some stellar performances to help the Eagles stay in the English top-flight.

Ayew finished the season with nine goals.

Schlupp scored three goals with one assist in 16 games this season for the Blue and Reds this season.

Palace ended the season occupying the 14th place and has maintained their Premier League status for another season.