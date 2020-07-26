Liverpool rounded off a glorious title-winning campaign with a 3-1 victory at Newcastle to set a new club record of 99 points.

The Reds got off to a terrible start and fell behind inside 25 seconds when Dwight Gayle finished off Jonjo Shelvey’s quickly-taken free-kick.

The champions had left their famed forward trio on the bench to begin with and they lacked a cutting edge for much of the first half, needing a Virgil van Dijk header to restore parity prior to the interval.

Liverpool upped the ante in the second period as Newcastle continued to struggle to retain possession, and they got their reward when Divock Origi ended a 24-game goal drought with a stunning 25-yard strike.

READ ALSO

Substitute Sadio Mane put the game to bed in the last minute when he cut in from the left and curled home a delightful shot.

The victory saw Liverpool equal Manchester City’s top-flight record of 32 wins in a season, meaning they dropped just 15 points in a campaign that saw them pick up a 19th league title after a 30-year wait. The Merseysiders finished 18 points clear of Manchester City. The Reds also secured the second-highest total in history, just behind City’s centurions of 2017-18.

Newcastle finish in 13th and will hope uncertainty over a proposed takeover will be resolved soon so they can strengthen in the market.