About 78 markets together with lorry parks, public toilets and other public places have been disinfected and fumigated in the Volta Region.

The exercise followed a huge clean-up operation last Monday by Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL), in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Speaking at the launch at the Ho Central Market in the Volta Regional capital, Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, explained that the exercise was part of measures put in place by the central government to tackle the coronavirus disease.

He intimated that the central government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development MLGRD was committed to winning the battle against Covid-19.

“We are also trying to enforce the wearing of face masks across the region, all as part of efforts to control the spread of the virus,” the minister said.

He used the opportunity to commend the security agencies, comprising the military, police, fire service, prisons, and the immigration service, for their supportive roles in the war against Covid-19 in the region.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dansworld International Services Limited, Bernard Danso Ntow, described his outfit’s partnership with Zoomlion as “excellent”.

“Our partnership with Zoomlion is the first of its kind and so far its been excellent,” he said.

According to him, the Volta Region was equally doing its bid to control the virus.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Yao Letsa appealed to the people in the region to always endeavour to comply with the Covid-19 safety protocols.

He however indicated that although the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) were doing the best, it was difficult to ensure social or physical distancing, especially in the markets.

According to him, their scope of work which will span three days, involved fumigating, disinfecting and huge clean-up operation in the markets and public places.

Mr Danso Ntow implored the market women to be assiduous in observing the coronavirus preventive protocols.

“Yes, disinfection against the virus is good, but my advice to our market women is that they should continue to observe all the WHO prescribed Covid-19 safety protocols,” he said.

The exercise started at 7:30 a.m. at the Ho Central Market with DISL using atomisers, foggers, and knapsack sprayers to disinfect the market, with drones carrying out the fumigation.

Public places that benefited from the exercise included the Assembly Mall, Intercity STC Terminal, Matse Ola Station Sokode Station, all in Ho.

It would be recalled that the central government through the MLGRD in March, this year, engaged Zoomlion Ghana Limited to disinfect all the markets across the country to help control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.