Leader of the Muslim community in Ghana Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu has distanced Islam from the atrocious lynching of a 90-year old woman in the Savanna regional town of Kafaba.

Sheikh Sharubutu says the barbaric act has no place in Islam

There were a few shouts of Allahu Akbar to wit ‘Allah is great’ anytime the now-deceased 90-year-old woman was hit in the head by her killers, creating an impression the act was backed by Islam as a religion.

But, speaking at his Fadama residence Tuesday afternoon, the National Chief Imam described the act as ‘evil and unlawful per Islamic law’.

He went on to say there was no Islamic grounds and justification for the actions of the people who proclaimed Islam while perpetuating that crime.

He reminded Muslims of the need for protection and respect for life as one of the foremost principles underpinning the Sharia as laid down by the Holy Quran.

He has charged the state to take up the issue and ensure Justice is served to end the impunity.