Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has vowed to take his life if the party should lose the December polls.

The NPP stalwart, demonstrating his love for the party, has pledged to do everything within his power for the party to retain power.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, he stressed nothing and nobody can prevent him from carrying out his stiff-necked plan.

“I mean it, I swear, I will kill myself if we [NPP] lose the election. I’m not joking,” he vowed.

The outspoken politician believes the Akufo-Addo led administration has massively transformed the country which warrants them a second term in office.

He stressed their victory in the election is by all standards assured and nothing can curtail that.

Listen to Obiri Boahen in the audio attached above: