A former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has threatened to exit the party over what he describes as neglect.

Mr. Obiri Boahen has said he may even consider contesting the 2024 election as an independent candidate when the Electoral Commission (EC) opens nomination.

“Do you think if I decide to contest the election as an independent candidate when the EC opens nomination in September, it will not affect the NPP? So let’s wait and see,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM.

This comes after he expressed disappointment in the NPP over his exclusion from Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team and appointment snub in President Akufo-Addo’s government.

The disgruntled NPP member stressed that, the party has failed to recognise and appreciate his efforts.

