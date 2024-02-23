Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Friday 23rd February 2024 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Friday 23rd February 2024 February 23, 2024 6:34 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print TAGSNewspaper headlines Eviction: Over 12,000 artisans to protest against attempts to evict them from Darkuman (22-2-24) Multimedia Group commiserates with Kwabena Kwakye’s family, co-workers of Kencity Media (22-2-24) Joseph Osei Owusu expresses disappointment in Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s decision to resign (22-2-24) Attack on Fire Officers: Ahafo fire command condemns attack on officers at Hwidiem (22-2-24) Akwanserem Accident: Speeding driver allegedly knocks down police officer on duty (22-2-24) Reduce Road Accident: NIC, police embark on road safety educational tour within Assin Fosu (22-2-24) Curbing High Unemployment Rate: YEA employs 282 PWDs including former tollbooth workers (22-2-24) ICT Education: Odaho M/A basic school decries lack of electricity and learning tools (22-2-24) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Thursday 22nd February 2024 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Wednesday 21st February 2024 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: 20th February 2024 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Monday 19th February 2024 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Wednesday 7th February 2024 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper headlines: Tuesday 6th February 2024