The former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has expressed concerns over not getting any appointment in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

Considering his dedication and selfless service to the NPP, the private legal practitioner has said he would have even appreciated an appointment to clean toilets.

However, he has been completely neglected.

“From 2017 till date, I have not been appointed by this government on any board. I am human, and this kind of situation can be painful and worrying. At least they should appoint me to clean toilets,” he lamented in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM.

Obiri Boahen’s frustration comes a few days after Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia named his campaign committee, excluding him.

He endorsed Dr Bawumia’s candidature and started campaigning for him long before his election on November 4, 2023, as NPP flagbearer.

Many therefore had high hopes he would at least be made a spokesperson on the campaign team for the 2024 election but their bubbles were burst.

But the visibly disappointed politician has said he will continue with his service to the NPP with or without recognition.

“If he [Dr. Bawumia] wants me in his team, that is okay, but if he doesn’t, I will keep doing my best for the party. I have done my best for this party from 2016 till date, but if I am not being recognized, that’s okay,” he bitterly vented.

