In a series of unsuccessful attempts, the North Tongu Assembly members have yet again failed to elect a presiding member after a fourth attempt.

The persistent deadlock has sparked concerns about the potential negative impact on the activities and progress of the assembly, leaving the District Chief Executive (DCE) Osborn Divine Fenu disappointed and worried.

The latest election, which took place on Thursday afternoon at the assembly hall, saw tensions rise as members once again failed to reach a consensus.

The position of presiding member, crucial for the smooth functioning of the assembly, remains vacant, much to the dismay of both officials and constituents alike.

Expressing his disappointment, the DCE emphasized the urgency of filling this pivotal role.

“It is disheartening that we have not been able to elect a presiding member after four attempts. This is a critical position that is integral to the effective operation of the assembly and the delivery of services to our people.”

The failure to elect a presiding member raises concerns about the assembly’s ability to conduct its business and casts a shadow of uncertainty over upcoming projects and initiatives.

The absence of a presiding member could potentially stall decision-making processes, hinder the implementation of development plans, and create administrative bottlenecks.

Members of the assembly have been urged to prioritize the district’s interests and set aside personal differences to break the deadlock.

The DCE, alongside other officials, has called for a renewed spirit of cooperation and collaboration among assembly members to ensure the efficient functioning of the local government.

North Tongu DCE, Osborn Divine Fenu.

Residents have also voiced their concerns about the situation and its impact on developmental projects and essential services. Many are calling for swift action to resolve the impasse and move the district forward.

The North Tongu Assembly is expected to reconvene for another attempt to elect a presiding member in the coming days.

As the community eagerly awaits a resolution, all eyes are on the assembly members to set aside their differences and fulfil their mandate of serving the people of North Tongu District.

