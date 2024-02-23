Assembly Members for the Awutu Senya West District have rejected the President’s nominee, Moses Arhinful Acquah, as the District Chief Executive (DCE).

Out of the 35 total votes cast, he secured 19 yes votes, 15 no votes with one spoilt ballot.

Per the local governance act, the nominee was expected to secure 24 votes representing two- thirds of the total votes cast and that a re-election had been scheduled to take place in 10 days.

Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, speaking after the exercise said the ultimate responsibility of the Assembly was to ensure the district developed and that required that committees and sub-committees were formed to commence the developmental agenda of the communities.

She therefore urged the members to bury their differences and consider the development of the Assembly, paramount.

In an interview with Mr Richard Ghartey, Presiding Member of the District Assembly, he expressed disappointment in the results of the elections and reiterated calls to make the progress of the area top on the agenda.

Mr Arhinful was a parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2004.

He was also said to have crossed carpet to Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) and was even the parliamentary candidate in the 2012 general elections.

His appointment therefore sparked tension in Awutu Senya West as some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members have questioned his loyalty as someone with an unstable political allegiance.

ALSO READ: