Members of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly were on Monday unable to elect a Presiding Member after the two attempts.

Following the inauguration of 45 newly-elected assembly members the two candidates; Nicholas Ntow and Atta Twum could not secure the required two-thirds of votes cast.

Some of the assembly members told Adom News the candidates were unable to convince them to win their votes.

Others too claimed that the two political parties have taken entrenched positions on the candidates they support them.

The MCE for Dormaa Central, Drissa Ouattara who felt disappointed by the turn out of event was however optimistic a consensus will be established with a Presiding Member elected at the next meeting.

The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mohammed Amin Adam earlier warned of dire consequences on the assembly’s finances if they failed the elect a presiding member.

Similarly, the Dormaa West and Dormaa East Assemblies also failed to elect their Presiding Member.

