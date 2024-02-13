Confusion rocked the election of a Presiding Member at the Sawla District Assembly in the Savannah region on Monday.

A Bole District Magistrate Court judge, His Worship, Edward Essel inaugurated the newly elected assembly members to pave way for the election.

However, some angry members opposed the election, stating there was an injunction on the Sawla Zongo electoral area during the district assembly elections.

On the back of this, they argued the inauguration could not be complete without an assembly member from the electoral area, hence the election of the Presiding Member could not take place.

Also, the assembly is yet to confirm the newly appointed DCE Jacob Dumakawe.

Chief Adams Zakari, the Savannah Regional Council of State member addressing the members on behalf of president Nana Addo Dankwa said decentralisation reforms stated in 1998 with only 110 district have now made progress with 259 district Assemblies out of a total of 261 with exclusion of Nkoranza North and South whose tenure is yet to end.

He therefore urged Assemble members to exhibit selflessness and devotion to duty as required and expected by their people.

The District Coordinating Director for Sawla, Francis Ndamani in his welcome address thanked and congratulated the newly Assembly members for their victory.

He appealed to them to help develop communities in the district.

