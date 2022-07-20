Two drivers have been arrested by the youth of Gindabuor, a community on the Sawla-Wa highway in the Savannah region for dealing in fake currencies.

The drivers, Kofi Bawa, aged 21; and Mensah Daniel, aged 23, are from Kronum Afrancho in the Ashanti region.

According to a victims of their acts, the suspects go to provision shops in the community to usually buy soft drinks worth GH10.00 with the fake GH200.00 note and walk away with the change which are often in the original form.

The youth of Gindabour reportedly arrested the suspects after they went to another shop with the same strategy.

The two culprits were, upon arrest, handed over to the police in Tuna.

Meanwhile, some youth of Gindabour have appealled to the government to get the Sawla District Police Command a vehicle as police in the area usually go for arrests with their private motorbikes.

The Command has indicated that the suspects will be arraigned before the Bole District Magistrate Court soon, the police have assured.

