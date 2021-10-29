The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested another person in connection with a suspected fake currency trade.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Haruna Abudu of Nigerian descent.

Mr Abudu was arrested on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in relation to the supply, use, and possession of fake currency at a shop at Achimota.

This follows the arrest of suspects Kenneth Anarfi, 51, and Philip Chorkson, 37 on Tuesday.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect operated from his textile shop at Chantal 6 to 6, Achimota in Accra.

The Regional Public Relations Officer, DSP Juliana Obeng, confirmed the arrest.

A search conducted in the house of the suspect led to the retrieval of fake US dollars, Euros, Pound Sterling CFA franc, Naira, and some Ghana cedis, a quantity of gold dust and 11 gold bars all suspected to be fake.

Meanwhile, the three have been arraigned and remanded into police custody to reappear on November 15, 2021.

“The police have also extended an invitation to members of the public, especially persons who have fallen victim to such crime, to help identify the suspects and volunteer useful information to reveal the remaining aspects of fraudulent operations, perpetrated by the three suspects,” she urged.