Former National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has taken to social media to flaunt his adorable sister.

The photos were to mark the birthday of the lady the former lawmaker identified as his little sister.

The photo captured a light-skin lady in a flowery red and blue dress with a hijab covering the head and face in accordance with Islamic customs.

Mr Mubarak took to his Facebook page to post the photos backed with a lovely message to eulogise her for staying true to herself.

Mr Mubarak wrote: Hardworking. Self-Motivated. Steadfast & an Achiever. In all of your personal successes, you have not lost a sense of who u are. Happy birthday little sis.

Following his post, fans and followers have taken to his comment section to wish his sister well amid compliments on her look.

Check out the post below: