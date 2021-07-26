Adama Dauda, a man believed to be in his 30s has allegedly been beaten to death at Gindaboi, in the Sawla district of the Savannah region.

The incident reportedly occurred during a dance concert on Saturday at about 1:10 am.

According to the Sawla Police Command, the assemblyman of the area and a brother of the deceased, Yakubu Adama, reported that one Agaza of Gindabour committed the act.

Mr Dauda was rushed to the Wa Government Hospital but died while receiving treatment.

The Commander, De-Graft Adjei said the Police accompanied the complainants to Wa government hospital and found the deceased lying on a slab dead.

The body was inspected with injury found on his head while a postmortem by Dr Alhassan Mubarik attributed the death and severe head injury to assault.

The body has been released to the family for burial with the Police still on a manhunt for suspect Agaza.

