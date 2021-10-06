A former presiding member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed worry over the pace of development in the Ashanti Region under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Kofi Senya says he is surprised some party members are rather interested in who becomes the next flagbearer of the party.

He was speaking on Nhyira FM’s morning show program, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’, ahead of the confirmation of the president’s nominee for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive position.

He said NPP members should rather be concerned about the poor performance by the party in the 2020 elections, instead of seeking another mandate with the mantra “breaking the eight”.

He says the party should be concerned about the development of where they got more votes.

According to him, “Breaking the Eight” mantra can be materialised if promises made to the Ashanti Region are fulfilled.

He commended the current assembly members at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly for not being parochial but putting the development interest of Kumasi first.

He has cautioned both the incoming Mayor and the general assembly to ensure they deliver on their mandate.