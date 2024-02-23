Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has said his wealth of experience positions him to make meaningful contributions to develop sports in Ghana.

Gyan’s declaration follows his appointment to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s manifesto committee ahead of the 2024 elections, announced on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old will lead the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) sub-committee on Youth and Sports under the party’s flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Bawumia.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gyan hinted that his journey through the highs and lows of his career has primed him for this role, emphasizing that real change requires active engagement.

When I look back at my career, my highs, my low, my failures, and my success, I think I have enough experience and the techniques to contribute in sports.



I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don't want to change? How do spectate without being on the bench and… — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 22, 2024

“When I look back at my career, my highs, my low, my failures, and my success, I think I have enough experience and the techniques to contribute in sports. I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don’t want to change?” he wrote.

“How do spectate without being on the bench and how do we score without being on the field. How do we pass on the baton to the next generation if we don’t share our experience, how do we achieve without a clear path ahead.”

Gyan added: “I believe that with a collective experiences, we can orient the next generation to do better than what we did. We can give hope where hope is lost and we can inspire when all hope seems lost.

“All I know and I will ever know, all I love, and will ever love is SPORTS. Let’s join hands and sharpen the path and the future of SPORTS.”

Gyan formally retired from football during the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward ended his career as Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, and the second most-capped player for his country.

Asamoah Gyan also holds the record for Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six times across three tournaments.