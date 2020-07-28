Adomonline.com has sighted a private mock examination paper meant for final year Junior High School students branded with the photo of a Member of Parliament (MP).

Initial checks reveal that the photo is that of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Kintampo South Constituency, Felicia Adjei.

It is unclear why the legislator branded the mock examination papers with her photo but the move has angered residents of Kintampo as they accuse the MP of using her allocation of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GetFund) to brand the mock examination papers.

The MP is not immediately available for comments on why she took this action.

Final year students in various Junior High Schools in country are currently preparing for their final examinations.

Find the branded mock examination paper below:

Branded Mock Examination Paper of MP Felicia Adjei

