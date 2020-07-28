Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has given clarifications on her scuffle with security officials in Dubai sometime last year.

There were reports sometime in November last year that the actress was arrested and deported from Dubai after drugs were found on her.

However, Tonto Dikeh has revealed via on Instagram last Sunday that she had a faceoff with Dubai authorities not because of drugs but because a guard called her a ‘prostitute’ in Arabic.

The mother-of-one said that if she was caught with drugs according to some media reports, she should be in jail by now.

“On that day, I was insulted by one of the guards. He said something very derogatory to me in Arabic, I think Lebanon. It’s called Sharamuta which means prostitute, it means a call girl and I was not so dressed.”

“But it was a show, so I had like a very amazing bra inside and this blazer on top. To them, it is Haram when you are not dressed properly. So that is where all of the altercations started. That was the only problem, any other information is just false,” Tonto Dikeh said.

According to her, she did not give details about the incident earlier because she has a home in the country and would not want to jeopardise her stay there.

“I really don’t want to go into so much detail about Dubai. I want to be able to enter freely after all of this and that is why I never really talked about it,” Tonto Dikeh added.