Actress Moesha Boduong has sparked conversation on social media after she posted a video asking her fans to send her money.

She had a white powder applied on her face like someone who visits traditional shrines for spiritual powers to control men to do whatever she says.

Reacting to this, many of her fans, including celebrities who are friends with her, made jokes about it with a lot of them confirming to her they have sent the money.

MORE:

Comedian Kalybos simply typed “allow cashout” to depict the magic worked on him.

Meanwhile, colleague Actress Efia Odo, who couldn’t stop laughing, told Moesha: Herh you fool passss🤣.

Other celebs, who reacted to the post, were Captain Planet, Benedicta Gaffah, singer Efya, Tracy Boakye among others.

Check it out below: