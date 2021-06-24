Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, founder of Perez Church International, says Ghana’s movie industry doesn’t need prayers to bounce back.

In an interview on Onua FM, he said the filmmaking industry rather required a solid plan to move it from its current state of decline.

“Even when God rains manna from heaven, you need to go out and collect them. Our movie industry is far beyond prayers for survival. All we need is a pragmatic approach and action to rub shoulders with the international market,” Agyin Asare said.

READ ALSO:

He also added that Telenovelas inundating the Ghanaian airwaves is a threat to society because the cultures portrayed are alien to Ghanaians and will have a negative effect over a period.