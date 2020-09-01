Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has said former President Jerry Rawlings should be blamed for the dominance of foreign businesses in the country.

The business mogul accused the former president of collapsing many indigenous businesses during his administration and consequently killing the entrepreneurial skills of Ghanaians.

“I blame Rawlings for it, he brought all these problems. He killed the entrepreneurial skills of Ghanaians,” he asserted on Accra-based NET 2 TV.

According to him, in one of the June 4 celebrations, the former President declared that Ghanaians should not patronise the products of a Ghanaian-owned company.

“Businesses like Kwahu’s motors, Poku transport and Apino soap have all been destroyed. I recall clearly that, it was during the celebration of June 4 that Rawlings declared that ‘Apino’ soap shouldn’t be patronised by Ghanaians,” he stated.

Speaking further, he chastised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for ‘silencing’ members of the party who try to voice out the wrong of the former president in collapsing these indigenous businesses.

“When I’m talking about it, the NPP says I should keep quiet, but its something we have to talk about for Ghanaians to know,” he stressed.